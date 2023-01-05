海外発送開始のお知らせ　Now shipping overseas!

この度、2023年1月5日より以前よりお問い合わせが多かった海外発送に対応いたしました。

EMSで発送を致します。送料につきましては、配送先の国および商品によって変動いたしますので、ご注文画面でご確認ください。オーダー後、２営業日に発送いたします。発送から通常10日から14日でのお届けとなります。発送後、EMS追跡番号をメールでお知らせいたします。

アジア圏旧正月期間中の（2023/1/20～2023/1/29)荷物の配送遅延について

アジア諸国における旧正月期間中（2023/1/20～2023/1/29)、対象諸国内の通関業務の臨時休止、物流会社の営業状況によりお荷物の配送に遅延が生じる恐れがございます。

※旧正月期間は配送国により若干異なる場合がございます。

We now ship overseas! We’ve received many requests for this and can now offer overseas shipping.

All overseas orders will ship via EMS which offers the best price with tracking and insurance. Shipping cost varies by country and product so please check shipping costs at checkout. We ship within two business days after you place your order and your shipping confirmation email will include an EMS tracking link.